Anything God is left out cannot be successful.By: Kyei-Afrifa Mannhei
Grandmaster Murphy unveils Entertainment Extra website
Success they say receives praises but hard work really pays. Ghana's Award winning radio personality and former mid-morning show / Entertainment host of Metro Fm & Storm FM Dj Murphy Lee has unveiled his new and official website christened " entertainmentextragh.com "
This unveiled website is aimed at informing, educating and to also give visitors the chance to practically be involve with the site.
The website is also aimed at projecting and providing Ghanaians with all the most authentic, credible and most accurate news in Ghana, Africa and the world.
Grandmaster hinted that the site will will contain tabs like Exclusive Celebrity updates and news, Music, Videos, Political, Social, Economic, Sports news among others.
This website has come to stay and as a result of this all Ghanaian and the whole wild world should make time and enjoy all the news and information now.
