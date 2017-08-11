TOP STORIES
Tee Rhyme Set For Eastern Music Awards Nominees Jam On August 26
Tee Rhyme the stylish rapper is expected to move crowd with his danceable and captivating stage craft as is expected to rap and dance along with audience on August 26, at Jackson Park.
He is expected to receive applause from the patrons on the night as he is billed to perform on the Nominees Jam for the maiden edition of Eastern Music Awards.
Other artiste billed to perform on the night are Amazyn Gee,Racky Nova,Koo Kyei,Atom and many others.
