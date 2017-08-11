modernghana logo

FEATURED STORY Let’s Not Undermine Corruption Fight In Special Prosecutor’s Bill – Martin ...
OnAIR Columns Archive
body-container-line

Tee Rhyme Set For Eastern Music Awards Nominees Jam On August 26

Nana Kesse
25 minutes ago | Coming Events

Tee Rhyme the stylish rapper is expected to move crowd with his danceable and captivating stage craft as is expected to rap and dance along with audience on August 26, at Jackson Park.

He is expected to receive applause from the patrons on the night as he is billed to perform on the Nominees Jam for the maiden edition of Eastern Music Awards.

Other artiste billed to perform on the night are Amazyn Gee,Racky Nova,Koo Kyei,Atom and many others.

Do you have a story for publication? Please email it to [email protected]

Coming Events

TOP STORIES

Nduom Wants All 7 EC Commissioners Sacked

8 minutes ago

Amewu Shuts Down 3 Galamsey Pits

11 minutes ago

quot-img-1i need the persident to send me mail to [email protected]

By: omoefe quot-img-1

Inter Bank Rates

Currency Buying Selling
U.S Dollar4.37394.3783
Euro5.14025.1437
Pound Sterling5.68045.6874
Swiss Franc4.53704.5408
Canadian Dollar3.44523.4471
S/African Rand0.32740.3278
Australian Dollar3.45033.4557
body-container-line