TOP STORIES
Give me a willing person, and I will help them to be great. But, give me an unwilling person, and you will break me.By: DR AGYEI TAKYI
Inter Bank Rates
|Currency
|Buying
|Selling
|U.S Dollar
|4.3739
|4.3783
|Euro
|5.1309
|5.1363
|Pound Sterling
|5.6830
|5.6905
|Swiss Franc
|4.5297
|4.5324
|Canadian Dollar
|3.4415
|3.4440
|S/African Rand
|0.3245
|0.3248
|Australian Dollar
|3.4405
|3.4467
Zylofon Holds Listening Session for Becca
The queen of Ghana's music industry, Becca of Zylofon Music, has activated series of activities to mark her album release which marks her 10th anniversary in the music industry.
After publicising the pre-release and order online, Becca, in collaboration with her Zylofon team, has planned a listening session with key industry stakeholders to have a first taste of the 13 beautiful songs on the album titled 'Unveiling'.
To make the listening session a memorable one, one of Africa's top DJs in the person of Nigeria's own DJ Spinall, will be steering affairs as a special guest performer in the Carbon Nite Club on Friday when the event kicks off finally.
He will be doing that alongside Ghanaian top DJs like DJ Virusky of Starr FM and DJ Sam Sheldon, who are all poised for action on the night.
The listening session is open to the public, as Carbon Nite Club will be operating their Friday night session; the attention is to have all key stakeholders coming in to have firsthand information of the album and what it entails.
Becca's 'Unveiling' listening session is being put together by Zylofon Media, with support from Hennesy and Carbon Nite Club.
Do you have a story for publication? Please email it to [email protected]
General News