Volta Gets First TV Station
Television viewers in the Volta Region are set for new TV viewing experience following the launch of Volta 1 Television (V1TV), the first ever TV station in the region.
The station which promises to be a home of culture has well-tailored Ewe and English language programmes that cut across all age groups.
The launch of the station over the weekend attracted thousands of people to the Jubilee Park in Ho who defied a downpour to witness the birth of Volta Region's first TV station.
It was also graced by some dignitaries including the former Chairman of the Ghana Football Association, Dr. Nyaho Nyaho Tamekloe, actor John Dumelo and WBO International Super Bantamweight Champion, Isaac Dogboe.
The station which is currently on test transmission is powered by a Broadcom Satellite Network and is available for free on the Multi TV platform.
The Communications Director of V1TV, Egypt Kudoto, at the launch told pressmen that the station has “homegrown” programmes in health, education and sports, designed to make positive impacts on the society and to promote local tourism.
He said it would help Municipal and District Assemblies to generate more revenue through tourism.
“Through the power of V1TV, we are here to influence our generation, help eliminate poverty, improve the incomes of our people and promote prosperity in our districts”, he pointed out.
Dr. Nyaho Nyaho Tamekloe in an address was hopeful that the TV station will set the bar higher in the television industry or at least do well to catch up with other TV stations in the country.
He entreated the workers to work hard and lift the image of the station which will largely affect the development of the region.
By Gibril Abdul Razak, Ho ( [email protected] )
