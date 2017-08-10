modernghana logo

Attoh, Kojo Yankson Nominated For Glitz Style Awards

Daily Guide
43 minutes ago | General News
Kojo Yankson
Kojo Yankson

Kojo Yankson, host of Joy FM's Super Morning Show, and Editor of Joy Sports, Nathaniel Attoh, have been nominated for the 2017 Glitz Style Awards.

The two Multimedia personalities received nominations in the most stylish media personality of the year category.

The third edition of the awards, which is set to come off on August 19, seeks to celebrate individuals setting trends and raising standards with their fashion styles in the showbiz space, as well as other fields.

Kojo Yankson and Nathaniel Attoh will compete with last year's winner of the award, media personality Berla Mundi, and the first edition winner of the category, Kofi Okyere Darko (KOD), for the coveted title.

In as much as this promises to be a tough category, Kojo Yankson, who is being nominated in the category for the first time, describes how elated this recognition makes him feel.

“It's very nice to be nominated; it's nice to be thought of. I like nice clothes so it's nice to know that other people share my taste in clothes, to the point where they think I'm worth such a nomination. All the people in this category are very stylish and it's an honour to be included in the same group with them,” he stated.

Do you have a story for publication? Please email it to [email protected]

General News

