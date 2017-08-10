TOP STORIES
No man was born wicked, the society make them so.By: Kwabena Otuo - Acham
Inter Bank Rates
|Currency
|Buying
|Selling
|U.S Dollar
|4.3739
|4.3783
|Euro
|5.1309
|5.1363
|Pound Sterling
|5.6830
|5.6905
|Swiss Franc
|4.5297
|4.5324
|Canadian Dollar
|3.4415
|3.4440
|S/African Rand
|0.3245
|0.3248
|Australian Dollar
|3.4405
|3.4467
Neskael Corporate Fashion Show Returns
All is set for the 2017 edition of the Neskael Corporate Fashion Show, scheduled to take place on September 30 at the National Theatre in Accra.
Being organised by Neskael Travel & Tours to promote made-in-Ghana goods, the event will entertain the audience with eccentric but elegant designs which will be displayed by top class models.
The event which is expected to be a night of glamour, high fashion, entertainment and fun is expected to attract a large number of stakeholders in the fashion industry, celebrities, as well as fashion lovers within the greater Accra region.
Previous editions of the event had been used to promote made-in-Ghana goods, and this year's event is expected to serve the same purpose.
This year's show, according to the organisers, is under the theme: 'celebrating 60 years of rich Ghanaian culture & continuous economic growth through arts'.
Speaking at the launch of the event, the Member of Parliament (MP) for Bawku Central, Mahama Ayariga, urged Ghanaians to promote fabric manufactured in Ghana.
According to him, more jobs can be created for the youth within the dressmaking industry if Ghanaians cultivate the habit of purchasing made-in-Ghana garments.
“When you put on attire made in America, China or Europe, you create jobs for the people there but when we put on made-in-Ghana attire, the jobs remain here for the youth and teeming unemployed. So it will be of great help if we all patronise clothes made here,” he said.
On her part, the Chief Executive Officer of Neskael Travel & Tour, Louange Mang, stated that some of the activities lined up for this year's event which is the fourth edition include models catwalk, exhibition, career seminar for students, among others.
In its previous editions, the Neskael Corporate Fashion Show made it a point to promote made-in-Ghana goods, campaign for regular usage of African wear in the corporate world, as well as empower young designers in the industry.
The event is sponsored by Fifi Beauty Centre, GTP, Neskael Travel & Tour, Mezani, Aqua Fill, Data Bank, Anansi Photography and Imesco Ghana Limited.
By George Clifford Owusu
Do you have a story for publication? Please email it to [email protected]
General News