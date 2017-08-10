TOP STORIES
My Family Was Filthy Rich Until My Parents Divorced – D-Black Shares Sad Story
Rapper D-Black has reacted to the notion that he never faced poverty when growing up as a young boy.
The Black Avenue Muzik boss on Celebrity Ride With Zionfelix chronicled some of the hardships he went throw as a kid. Desmond Blackmore on the show hosted by celebrity blogger and radio presenter Zionfelix admitted that all was well for his nuclear family until his parent’s marriage hit the rock.
According to him, his late dad was chairman of Olympics committee so “I could say he was well to do”. D-Black added that he was enjoying life until he turned 5 when his parents split “so I grew up with my mum who was a humble civil servant. Things were not great as they were in the beginning”.
The BET nominee continued to talk about how he was kicked out of school, how his father lost properties he owned and other hardship he encountered when growing.
D-Black is out with new single titled “Bottles” and it features AMG signee, Medikal.
Watch D-Black on Celebrity Ride With Zionfelix below:
