modernghana logo

FEATURED STORY Let’s Not Undermine Corruption Fight In Special Prosecutor’s Bill – Martin ...
OnAIR Columns Archive
body-container-line

My Family Was Filthy Rich Until My Parents Divorced – D-Black Shares Sad Story

ZionFelix.net
30 minutes ago | General News

Rapper D-Black has reacted to the notion that he never faced poverty when growing up as a young boy.

The Black Avenue Muzik boss on Celebrity Ride With Zionfelix chronicled some of the hardships he went throw as a kid. Desmond Blackmore on the show hosted by celebrity blogger and radio presenter Zionfelix admitted that all was well for his nuclear family until his parent’s marriage hit the rock.

According to him, his late dad was chairman of Olympics committee so “I could say he was well to do”. D-Black added that he was enjoying life until he turned 5 when his parents split “so I grew up with my mum who was a humble civil servant. Things were not great as they were in the beginning”.

The BET nominee continued to talk about how he was kicked out of school, how his father lost properties he owned and other hardship he encountered when growing.

D-Black is out with new single titled “Bottles” and it features AMG signee, Medikal.

Watch D-Black on Celebrity Ride With Zionfelix below:

Do you have a story for publication? Please email it to [email protected]

General News

TOP STORIES

Monies from Mahama’s 10% pay cut missing

2 hours ago

Nursing trainee quota system will create difficulties – Alex Segbefia

3 hours ago

quot-img-1The world is full of Bureau-crazy, not Bureaucracy.

By: Dr. Samuel Kennedy quot-img-1

Inter Bank Rates

Currency Buying Selling
U.S Dollar4.37394.3783
Euro5.13095.1363
Pound Sterling5.68305.6905
Swiss Franc4.52974.5324
Canadian Dollar3.44153.4440
S/African Rand0.32450.3248
Australian Dollar3.44053.4467
body-container-line