Ceccy Twum Drops New Single On August 11

Daily Guide
55 minutes ago | General News
Ceccy Twum
Gospel artiste Ceccy Twum will be releasing her new single titled 'Jehovah' from her forthcoming 'Amen' album.

The artiste who is currently preparing for her annual musical concert dubbed 'Gold Worship Concert' in December says her new single will be released on August 11 on all radio station across the country.

The 'Onokwafo Agya' hitmaker stated that 'Jehovah' is a mid-tempo track that talks about the various God attributes, His awesome nature and power.

The song was produced by Nacee at his Tone Hall Studios in Accra.

Ceccy Twum is noted for songs like 'Me Nyame Aye Awie', 'Nhyiraba', 'Adom', 'Osoro Kasiebo', among others.

General News

