3G Media Presents The 7th Annual 3G Awards Gala In New York
The 3G Media Awards ceremony is in recognition of exceptional leaders and their contributions to the Ghanaian and Global communities. The event will be held on Saturday, November 1th, 2017 at Pak Banquet Hall, 4229 Park Avenue Bronx, NY, Time:10pm-4am
The event is produced by 3G Media Inc; http://www.3gmediaonline.com, an online news platform promoting Ghanaian and African Affairs in the diaspora.
Theme: Merging Afrobeat and Reggae Music, John Q and Dr. Knii Lante Collabo to Promote Diabetes
Media houses affiliated with the event include; Global Media Alliance Group, Ghanaweb, ModernGhana.com, Peacefmonline.com, Myjoyonline.com, Afrikan Post, Christian Journal, Adonai Media, Playbak Magazine, Irap
TV, Highradio, Amenadoradio, Amansanradio NY, TheAfricanDream.net and others.
The event will be co-hosted by Bernard Aduse Poku of Kumawood Fam and Ageorgia. Red Carpet by Linda Asare aka Queen
Entertainment will be provided by Heavy hitters on the ones and twos; DJs expected to be present are; DJ Jeff, Prince, Prekese, Naasei and the legendary; Elove, a cut above the rest.
This year’s event sponsors include; KTA Moblie, "Keeping Technology Affordable and Th Black man can do it too", and Investigroup
Other supporting organizations of the event are; The Permanent Missions of Ghana in New York, the National Council of Ghanaian Associations, Ghana Chamber of Commerce USA, Vitalghradio, Royal Estates Group, Highlife Radio, Golden FM Worcester, Anokyekrom and Club Noamesco.
Past honorees of the 3G Awards Gala have included Boxing Heavyweight Michael Spinks, New York Senator Hassel-Smith, Movie star; Abraham Attah, Hon Kennedy Ohene-Agyapong, Member of Parliament, Shatta Wale and Prince David Osei.
Other honorees are Tommy Smythe, ESPN’s Sports Presenter and Analyst, former Ghanaian Sprint legend Alice Annum; world boxing champion and legend Azuma Nelson; former Ghana Black Stars’ Coach Dr. Akwasi Appiah; the captain of the Ghana national soccer team Asamoah Gyan; and other Ghanaian soccer legends like Rev. Osei Kofi, Ibrahim Sunday, Kuuku Dadzie and many others.
For more news on the upcoming November 2017 awards show and sponsorship packages, please contact; 646 833 6194
