Let's Not Undermine Corruption Fight In Special Prosecutor's Bill – Martin ...
Ade Bakare, Zizi Cardow, House Of Rev Set To Showcase At Elfreeda Foundation Official Launch

Mo AfricaPR
12 minutes ago | General News

Come Friday August 11, 2017, Africa and the world at large will witness the official launch of The Elfreeda Foundation, at the Imo Trades and Investment Center Owerri Imo state, in the presence of notable Nigerians, Captains of Industries, leading public figures and Humanitarian Organizations.

According to the C.E.O and Founder Uloma Rochas Nwosu, ‘’our vision has always been to create a safe haven where homeless women and children in our society can find stability and help while rebuilding their lives. We provide good shelter, food, daily counseling and guidance ’’

Uloma Rochas Nwosu, a graduate with Associates in clinical psychology Everest College Dallas Texas, Bachelors in clinical Psychology University of Texas and Bachelors business administration from the University of Abuja is one of Nigeria’s young leading entrepreneurs with instinctive empathy and compassion for others.

The launch will also feature fashion showcase by top Nigerian designers including Ade Bakare, Zizi Cardow, House of Rev, Le Victoria, Tresor by Dunni and more.

Img 2102

Img 2104

Img 2179

Img 2180

Img 2217

Unnamed (1)

Unnamed[1]

