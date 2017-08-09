modernghana logo

FEATURED STORY Let’s Not Undermine Corruption Fight In Special Prosecutor’s Bill – Martin ...
OnAIR Columns Archive
body-container-line

US Based Ghanaian "Omayor" Out With New Single "Ride Am" 

DJ YoGa
12 minutes ago | Audio Report

Eric Opoku popularly known as Omayor is a USA based Ghanaian artiste , Born and raised in Madina Accra.

Omayor lived in Madina most of his years in Ghana. He relocated to the United States after graduating from Adonten Senior High School

Omayor apparantly unofficially started music at the age of 14. He took it as a profession around 17 when he was still in high school. Professionally it all started with Mayor and Armani as 1fame. As a group they released songs like "Bra yen seimu " and "Waka dey go" and more.

Omayor changed his name from Mayor to Omayor after going solo has gone on to release songs like "Aaba" and now "ride am".

According to Omayor, the term ride am was commonly used in his boarding school and that gave him the idea to coin a song with the term.

The song is basically drawing attention to men that girls take advantage of and play them as fools, and also goes on to advice them to be vigilant.

Currently, a student at Old Dominion University, an American College in the state of virginia, Omayor is ready to take the world by storm with his music career and is expected to release music that will influence the future.

Listen to Omayor -Ride Am (Prod Dr RayBeat)
https://soundcloud.com/omayor4real/omayor-ride-am-prod-by-drraybeat

Do you have a story for publication? Please email it to [email protected]

Audio Report

TOP STORIES

We’ll dismiss Martin Amidu if… – Kofi Adams

1 hour ago

CID to grill more appointees of Mahama

1 hour ago

quot-img-1Praying in the name of God without believing in him is just speaking

By: FRANCIS TAWIAH(Duisb quot-img-1

Inter Bank Rates

Currency Buying Selling
U.S Dollar4.37424.3786
Euro5.13545.1389
Pound Sterling5.67165.6790
Swiss Franc4.48174.4855
Canadian Dollar3.45493.4571
S/African Rand0.33120.3313
Australian Dollar3.45633.4625
body-container-line