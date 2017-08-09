TOP STORIES
Praying in the name of God without believing in him is just speakingBy: FRANCIS TAWIAH(Duisb
Inter Bank Rates
|Currency
|Buying
|Selling
|U.S Dollar
|4.3742
|4.3786
|Euro
|5.1354
|5.1389
|Pound Sterling
|5.6716
|5.6790
|Swiss Franc
|4.4817
|4.4855
|Canadian Dollar
|3.4549
|3.4571
|S/African Rand
|0.3312
|0.3313
|Australian Dollar
|3.4563
|3.4625
US Based Ghanaian "Omayor" Out With New Single "Ride Am"
Eric Opoku popularly known as Omayor is a USA based Ghanaian artiste , Born and raised in Madina Accra.
Omayor lived in Madina most of his years in Ghana. He relocated to the United States after graduating from Adonten Senior High School
Omayor apparantly unofficially started music at the age of 14. He took it as a profession around 17 when he was still in high school. Professionally it all started with Mayor and Armani as 1fame. As a group they released songs like "Bra yen seimu " and "Waka dey go" and more.
Omayor changed his name from Mayor to Omayor after going solo has gone on to release songs like "Aaba" and now "ride am".
According to Omayor, the term ride am was commonly used in his boarding school and that gave him the idea to coin a song with the term.
The song is basically drawing attention to men that girls take advantage of and play them as fools, and also goes on to advice them to be vigilant.
Currently, a student at Old Dominion University, an American College in the state of virginia, Omayor is ready to take the world by storm with his music career and is expected to release music that will influence the future.
Listen to Omayor -Ride Am (Prod Dr RayBeat)
https://soundcloud.com/omayor4real/omayor-ride-am-prod-by-drraybeat
Do you have a story for publication? Please email it to [email protected]
Audio Report