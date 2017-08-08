TOP STORIES
Kosi Bone Releases New Single
Young and talented Ghanaian hip-pop artiste, Kosi Bone, is set to release his new hit single titled 'Limit' on the music market.
'Limit' is a mid-tempo track which is neatly arranged with good rhythms and drum beats to meet the demand of Ghanaian music lovers.
According to the hip-pop artiste, the song which is yet to be played on all local radio stations throughout the country will become a big hit on the music scene.
Because of the passion and effort Kosi Bone put into the making of the 'Limit' single, his management believes that the song will surely rub shoulders with those already on the music scene.
The multi-talented artiste, who started his career in 2012, has released a number of singles and collaborations with artistes such as Sefaaji, Dugud, Hector, Abladzo Kwame, among others.
Kosi Bone has a passion for writing and making good music for his fans in Ghana and abroad.
Backed by MAM Executive Productions, Kosi Bone together with 'The New Volta' label are currently in the studio working on his debut album.
