modernghana logo

FEATURED STORY Let’s Not Undermine Corruption Fight In Special Prosecutor’s Bill – Martin ...
OnAIR Columns Archive
body-container-line

Serena Williams Shows Pregnancy

Daily Guide
1 hour ago | General News
Serena Williams
Serena Williams

Pregnant Serena Williams danced the jitterbug as she was treated to a 1950s themed baby shower.

The seven-time Wimbledon winner, 35, wore pearls and a poodle skirt as she partied with Destiny's Child star Kelly Rowland, 36, singer Ciara, 31, and actress Eva Longoria, 42, in Florida.

She was joined by sister Venus Williams, 37, who came dressed in polka dots at the event, dubbed the 'Baby O Diner' in a nod to her partner, Alexis Ohanian.

The tennis star, who is eight months pregnant, revealed her blossoming bump in a new photo shoot for Stellar Magazine, baring her athletic figure in a pink silk coat.

Serena discussed her views on feminism that she hopes to pass onto her unborn baby.

She said, “There are barriers I hope to break so my baby, whether boy or girl, won't have to live under those stipulations

“I definitely am a feminist. I like to stick up for women and women's rights.

“So many things happen and I just think 'Wow, why don't we have a chance?'

“If that makes me a feminist, I am proud to be one.”

The Sun, UK

Do you have a story for publication? Please email it to [email protected]

General News

TOP STORIES

Don't Celebrate Kwame Nkrumah As The Founder of Ghana - Prof Adei

47 minutes ago

Go Fight Galamsey At Denkyira-Boasi – Valerie To Rawlings

2 hours ago

quot-img-1In a country well governed, poverty is something to be ashamed of. In a country badly governed, wealth is something to be ashamed of

By: AHMAD ADU NASIR quot-img-1

Inter Bank Rates

Currency Buying Selling
U.S Dollar4.37424.3786
Euro5.15485.1583
Pound Sterling5.69355.7009
Swiss Franc4.49514.4974
Canadian Dollar3.44813.4505
S/African Rand0.32930.3297
Australian Dollar3.45373.4616
body-container-line