ICGC On Fire: See Photos From All The Wonders That Happened At Ohemaa Mercy's 2017 Tehillah Experience

28 minutes ago | General News

Ohemaa Mercy has done it again.
The fourth edition of the minstrel's annual worship event, Tehillah Experience, which happened on Sunday, August 6 at the ICGC Calvary Temple off the Spintex road, gathered thousands of Christians under God's feet to worship and cry on Him. Dubbed 'The Cross Effect', this year's event had some great ministers of the gospel performing and prophesying unto the lives of the audience who were at the venue to spend time with their Maker.

Gospel musicians who joined Ohemaa Mercy on stage for the show included Francis Amo, Ceccey Twum, Esther Nyamekye, Edler Mireku, Mary Ghansah, Nhyira Betty, Ramsey and many others. Aside them, SP Kofi Sarpong, Cwesi Oteng, Opisie Esther and other musicians were at the event to worship God

Renowned men of God like Prophet Emmanuel Badu Kobi, Rev Sam Korankye Ankrah and many others also joined Mrs Mercy Twum Ampofo to lead the congregation at the 2017 Tehillah Experience.

