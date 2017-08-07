TOP STORIES
as u think, so shall u becomeBy: eric young
Inter Bank Rates
|Currency
|Buying
|Selling
|U.S Dollar
|4.3736
|4.3780
|Euro
|5.1438
|5.1473
|Pound Sterling
|5.7019
|5.7093
|Swiss Franc
|4.5003
|4.5030
|Canadian Dollar
|3.4660
|3.4682
|S/African Rand
|0.3251
|0.3251
|Australian Dollar
|3.4627
|3.4696
Swag Of Africa Replies Critics
Popular Government and celebrity photographers, Swag of Africa, have emotionally responded to critics who think they have come this far in their career as a result of links and family background.
The duo, Emmanuel Appiah gyan Samuel Appiah gyan, showed up on the most interactive youth show, 'Entamoty Live' on Class fm last Saturday with host Barimah ChiefBlogger. Halfway through the chat, Barimah asked the twin photographers what they think of those who perceive they are making it big at the ticket of links and family background. Read their response below ;
"Our late dad was a driver, our mum had a container shop selling petty groceries, We didn't know anybody, we worked our way to the top on the grounds of hard work. If I may ask even the so called top photographers in Ghana what's so special about them, it's just by the grace''
The twins who are the sole official photographers for Miss Malaika 2017 bragged of a car and a house they've built for themselves through their hard work. They admonished the youth to pay their dues in whatever field they find themselves and also do more work on Pro bono basis to build a reputable brand.
They are one of the few young photographers to have worked with A list celebrities and high ranking government officials, including His Excellency Nana Akuffo Addo, the president of the Republic of Ghana.
Swag of Africa expressed their heartfelt appreciation to the radio show, Entamoty Live upon the platform rendered to them to share their social and business life with the youth.
Do you have a story for publication? Please email it to [email protected]
General News