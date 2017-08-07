modernghana logo

FEATURED STORY Let’s Not Undermine Corruption Fight In Special Prosecutor’s Bill – Martin ...
OnAIR Columns Archive
body-container-line

Kosi Bone Ready To Take Over The Music Industry With ‘LIMIT’

Abdullai Isshak
45 minutes ago | Audio Report

Hip Hop musician, Kosi Bone has revealed his readiness to take over the Ghanaian entertainment industry.

The multi-talented songwriter is poised to showcase the dynamism, richness and originality of Ghanaian music to the rest of the world.

Kosi Bone revealed that although he is more identified with Hip Hop, he is very flexible with other genres as well.

Explaining the uniqueness of his brand Kosi Bone revealed he pays a lot of attention to his lyrics because he knows the impact of words on people. “When you listen to my rap, I go a bit deeper, my style, flow and delivery is different from what is already out there. I try to be unique at every point with my music and my aim also is to be a positive impact on the people that are around me or listen to my music. I have been in the game for a while and I believe I have paid my dues and no one can mention the top five Volta rappers without mentioning me considering the effort I have put into building my brand and career and my music to this point. “

Kosi Bone started his career in 2012 and has released many singles and collaborations with artistes such as Sefaaji, Dugud, Hector, Abladzo Kwame and many others.

"I chose music because it’s a passion and I believe if you do what you love, you don't see it as work. Music is the way I want to impact my society.” Kosi Bone explaining why he chose music instead of going cooperate with his Ghana Institute of Journalism diploma.

Backed by MAM Executive Productions Kosi Bone together with "The New Volta" label are currently in the studio working on his debut album.

LINK: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ydw1gwGem1o

Do you have a story for publication? Please email it to [email protected]

Audio Report

TOP STORIES

Western Region split at consideration stage – Akufo-Addo

2 hours ago

NPP not meddling in Kenya polls – Obiri Boahen

2 hours ago

quot-img-1as it was in the beginning,so shall it be ,the world will never change

By: vasco quot-img-1

Inter Bank Rates

Currency Buying Selling
U.S Dollar4.37364.3780
Euro5.14385.1473
Pound Sterling5.70195.7093
Swiss Franc4.50034.5030
Canadian Dollar3.46603.4682
S/African Rand0.32510.3251
Australian Dollar3.46273.4696
body-container-line