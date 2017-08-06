TOP STORIES
Ghanaian Actor, Vincent McCauley Marries Fellow Actress Sitsofe Tsikor
Ghanaian actor, Vincent McCauley, married his long time girlfriend and fellow actress, Sitsofe Tsikor in a private ceremony last month.
Ghanaian celebrities including Adjetey Anang, Grace Omaboe popularly called Maame Dokunu, Elaine Attoh, Ludwig Kalms among others were present at the star studded event.
Celebrity bride, Sitsofe Tsikor is a Ghanaian of Nigerian descent who has starred in many movies and TV series including, ‘Open marriage (Chico Ejiro)’ , ‘It takes two ( Pascal Amanfo)’ and series includes ‘Sunshine avenue’, ‘Excapade', ‘Charade', ‘Office Palava', ‘The Antonios', ‘Table of Men’, ‘House of Umoja’ among others.
The celebrity couple had their traditional wedding in Sitsofe’s home family house and they adorable duo was looking regal in traditional kente wear.
Fun loving and adventurous bride, Sitsofe dazzled in braids, which was neatly tied and accessorized with local beads. Elegant and classy; she opted for mild makeup look and her red lipstick added glam to the bridal look.
The ‘Things we do for love’ and ‘Adams Apples’ star, Vincent also upped his fashion game with his traditional look.
A close friend of the bride has disclosed that the couple is still enjoying their honeymoon but here are more photos from their wedding.
