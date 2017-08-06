TOP STORIES
Paa Kwasi Tells Why He Loves “Ab3”
Sensational highlife Singer, formerly of Dobble fame, Nana Kwasi Aryeh, popularly known in the showbiz industry as Paa Kwasi, has revealed why he concept behind his latest single “Ab3″(Palm nut tree).
The song has for sometime now received massive airplay from most DJs as it is perceived to be one of the best on airwaves.
Most questions has been raised on social media emphasizing on the song as to why the artiste sang on that particular tree and that there might be a particular reason behind it.
But in a recent interview with Obiba Nana Adjei on Begoro-based Fanteakwa Fm, the highlife icon, Paa Kwasi indicated he made the song to describe the importance and usefulness of the tree to the people of Ghana for economic growth.
“Palm nut tree is one of the most useful trees you can think of worldwide as it has many benefits.
We have made a lot of songs on love and others, it’s the time to sing on creatures as well, I won’t be surprised if I even compose a song on tomatoes one of these days” he said.
