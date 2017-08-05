modernghana logo

FEATURED STORY Let’s Not Undermine Corruption Fight In Special Prosecutor’s Bill – Martin ...
OnAIR Columns Archive
body-container-line

Currency –Trouble Ft. Diego

O\'town Gist
12 minutes ago | Music News

Kleveland records begins a new month with an afro-trap sound as they premiere Trouble.

A wonderful flow of rhythm and uncut lyrics as what hiphop and rap music should be.

Feel the power of this young rapper on this one.
Download and share
IG: @Kleveland_records
IG: @itz_currency
https://my.notjustok.com/track/download/id/253668

Do you have a story for publication? Please email it to [email protected]

Music News

TOP STORIES

I trust Africa human rights court to be fair – Woyome

13 hours ago

Gov’t being proactive with US talks over Gitmo Two – MP

16 hours ago

quot-img-1The things we know best are the things we haven't been taught.

By: roylexi.com quot-img-1

Inter Bank Rates

Currency Buying Selling
U.S Dollar4.37364.3780
Euro5.14385.1473
Pound Sterling5.70195.7093
Swiss Franc4.50034.5030
Canadian Dollar3.46603.4682
S/African Rand0.32510.3251
Australian Dollar3.46273.4696
body-container-line