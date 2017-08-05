TOP STORIES
Inter Bank Rates
|Currency
|Buying
|Selling
|U.S Dollar
|4.3736
|4.3780
|Euro
|5.1438
|5.1473
|Pound Sterling
|5.7019
|5.7093
|Swiss Franc
|4.5003
|4.5030
|Canadian Dollar
|3.4660
|3.4682
|S/African Rand
|0.3251
|0.3251
|Australian Dollar
|3.4627
|3.4696
Currency –Trouble Ft. Diego
Kleveland records begins a new month with an afro-trap sound as they premiere Trouble.
A wonderful flow of rhythm and uncut lyrics as what hiphop and rap music should be.
Feel the power of this young rapper on this one.
Music News