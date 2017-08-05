TOP STORIES
Inter Bank Rates
|Currency
|Buying
|Selling
|U.S Dollar
|4.3736
|4.3780
|Euro
|5.1438
|5.1473
|Pound Sterling
|5.7019
|5.7093
|Swiss Franc
|4.5003
|4.5030
|Canadian Dollar
|3.4660
|3.4682
|S/African Rand
|0.3251
|0.3251
|Australian Dollar
|3.4627
|3.4696
MUSIC: Oga Sir - Over Sabi [Lyrics Included]
Oga Sir does not have the best voice. But listening his new Single - "Oversabi" gets me nodding to his rhythm, rhymes and punchlines. Moreover, he maintained lyrical prowess through out this groovy Hip-Hop Joint.
He is one Rapper from the South of Nigeria who has consistently delivered pure street redefined lyrics, and he is popularly known for pidgin raps presentation.
The Akwa-Ibom based young Star Oga Sir came on to the scene with an energetic 16 Track "State Of Emergency Mixtape" which broke the internet in 2012, and since then he has given us unforgettable classics like "Puff Puff Pass" and "Yes Sir No Sir" to mention a few. While his latest Single "Runaway" is still making waves, he decided to release this potential Hit produced by 8Notes.
