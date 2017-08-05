modernghana logo

MUSIC: Oga Sir - Over Sabi [Lyrics Included]

Lyrical4ces Dotcom
16 minutes ago | Music News

Oga Sir does not have the best voice. But listening his new Single - "Oversabi" gets me nodding to his rhythm, rhymes and punchlines. Moreover, he maintained lyrical prowess through out this groovy Hip-Hop Joint.

He is one Rapper from the South of Nigeria who has consistently delivered pure street redefined lyrics, and he is popularly known for pidgin raps presentation.

The Akwa-Ibom based young Star Oga Sir came on to the scene with an energetic 16 Track "State Of Emergency Mixtape" which broke the internet in 2012, and since then he has given us unforgettable classics like "Puff Puff Pass" and "Yes Sir No Sir" to mention a few. While his latest Single "Runaway" is still making waves, he decided to release this potential Hit produced by 8Notes.

Twitter: https://twitter.com/iamOgaSir [@iamOgaSir]

Instagram:��https://www.instagram.com/iamogasir [@iamogasir]

FaceBook: https://www.facebook.com/iamogasir [Oga Sir]

SOUNDCLOUD LINK
https://soundcloud.com/ogasir/over-sabi

