Nyamedie Shares View On Gospel Musicians Performing At Nightclubs
Lately, there have been diverse debates as to whether is appropriate for Gospel Musicians to perform at various event grounds including nightclubs; a place supposedly attended by unbelievers.
Whereas some frowned against Gospel Musicians performing at unbelievers gathering, Gospel Minister, Rita Nyamedie Darko who is best known for the phrase ‘It’s all about Jesus’ shares a different opinion.
According to the minister, she sees nothing wrong with gospel musicians performing at unbelievers gathering, adding that, before a minster can perform at such places, they would first need to go down in prayers and ask for God’s guidance. “If I get positive responds from God, He would then fill me with the Holy Spirit to deliver His word”
“One of the most essential mandates as a believer is to spread the gospel of Jesus Christ. We are instructed to proclaim the good news of Jesus Christ on how He died for our sins, irrespective of the location, so that whoever believes in him will be forgiven their sins and receive eternal life”
Nyamedie backed her claims by citing some exemplary life of Jesus Christ when he met with the unbelievers and performed a miracle “In John 2, Jesus performed a miracle by turning water into wine at a wedding which took place at Cana in Galilee. What he did was the first of the signs through which he revealed his glory; and his disciples and guests believed in him”
She topped it up, quoting John 4, when Jesus met with the Samaritan woman, saying “We should not be equally yoked with unbelievers. For what do righteousness and wickedness have in common? Or what fellowship can light have with darkness?” Nyamedie quizzed
When asked if she would ever perform at unbelievers gathering, Nyamedie answered “There are no limits to where the message of God should be shared. Spreading the word of God cuts across and who am I to say no, when the Holy Spirit calls me to go and share his word, so that they may turn from darkness to light”
Nyamedie, who featured SP Kofi Sarpong in her first hit, titled Wo Ye Ohene stated, “Although it’s vital that we rely on the Holy Spirit to guide us in evangelizing through song ministration, it also taught within the scripture that we are tactful in saving souls and feeding unbelievers with the word of God at every corner; including market centers, trotros, institutions, roadsides and the many places.
Talking about her new project, Nyamedie revealed, she recently dropped visuals for her new ‘Odeme Bese Yie’ song, and it’s currently showing on most of the major television stations in the country and on her youtube channel. She promised her fans to expect something great from her by end of the year and also urged them to keep supporting her brand.
Enjoy her new video here …
