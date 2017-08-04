modernghana logo

Justin Bieber will not face charges for car collision

BBC
50 minutes ago | General News

Justin Bieber will not face charges after hitting a photographer with his car, police have said.

The singer was leaving church last week when his car knocked over the man who was taken to hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

The Beverly Hills Police Department said there were no violations by either Bieber or the photographer.

This comes just days after Bieber cancelled his world tour. He told fans he needed time out to “be sustainable”. The Purpose World Tour has made just under $200m since launching in March 2016

The 23-year-old has been touring in support of his album Purpose for the past 18 months and had played more than 150 shows but then cancelled the last 14 scheduled performances.

Bieber explained in an Instagram post that he was grateful to his fans but also wanted his life and career to be sustainable.

“I want my career to be sustainable, but I also want my mind heart and soul to be sustainable. So that I can be the man I want to be, the husband I eventually want to be and the father I want to be,” he wrote.

