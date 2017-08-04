modernghana logo

Legendary Randy Nunoo announces come-back with 'We dey We dey" hit song

Razzonline.com
13 minutes ago | Music News

After splintering into the Ghanaian music scene some three decades ago with more than twelve albums , legendary highlife musician,Randy Nunoo has resurfaced on the music scene with a smashing song titled ‘We dey We dey’

Known for his unique delivery, ”We dey We dey” is a quintessential highlife song that has elements pinpointing the relevance in Highlife music and the essence of preserving our Ghanaian culture.

Recorded at Dusige Multimedia Studio(Glory Land) and mastered at Southberg Studios Santon City(South Africa)’ ‘We dey We dey' is actually an educative and danceable song that would be a 'Highlife Song of the year 'contender at the 2018 Ghana music awards

In 1987, Randy released his first album, 'Menidaso Wosoro', which became an instant hit.In 1989, he travelled to Europe to develop his musical career, returning in 1991 to record his second album, 'Philomena', which was released in 1992 by Kox Record Label. In 1993, he produced another album titled 'Experience', and 'Honesty' in 1996 under his own record label, Pillar Records.

In 1997, the legendary singer again left the shores of Ghana for Germany to record 'Dapen Koro', which was released by Media Cassette, a label based in Germany.

Randy Nunoo released 'Biakoye' in 2000 and in 2004, he came out with 'Papa Black Man'.

Between 2006 and 2008, Randy released three albums, 'Khaki Supporter', 'Ato Papa' and 'Numo Small Boy'.

Kindly enjoy his latest hit song 'We dey We dey' in the Audio below!

https://soundcloud.com/user-168295290-700846614/randy-nunoo-randy-1-we-dey-we-dey

