Rocky Dawuni Kicks Off Summer Tour 2017
Ghanaian music star, Rocky Dawuni , will be playing a string of US Summer dates starting on August 6 at the brand new Levitt Pavilion Denver in Colorado. Rocky and the band will continue to Dartmouth, New Hampshire for their "Summer Concert Series" at the Hopkins Center for the Art s on August 9.
From there they will perform at the super hip Arts Riot is Burlington, Vermont on August 10 before proceeding to headline the esteemed Festival des Traditions Du Monde Sherbrooke in Canada on August 11. The tour also includes public and private dates and will culminate at the Levitt Pavilion Pasadena on August 26 in Pasadena, California.
Rocky is currently working on his highly anticipated 7th album which will be the follow up to his GRAMMY nominated "Branches of the Same Tree." (Cumbancha) The new album is slated for release in 2018 and features incredible growth in his signature "Afro Roots" sound as well as very special collaborations with guest artists.
Rocky spent the first part of the year touring East Africa putting in amazing performances at some of the continents most celebrated festivals including Sauti za Busara in Zanzibar, HIFA in Zimbabwe and Soysambu Festival in Kenya. In between touring and recording, Rocky has also been focusing on his activism work. On June 5, he joined the Prime Minister of Canada, Justin Trudeau alongside musician / activist / surfer Jack Johnson in Toronto for World Environmental Day in association with the Government of Canada and UN Environment. Later that month, Rocky was featured on two panels as a speaker at the prestigious Cannes International Festival of Creativity 2017 in France in association with the UN Foundation, the Global Alliance for Clean Cookstoves and McCann WorldGroup.
GRAMMY nominated musician and activist, Rocky Dawuni, straddles the boundaries between Africa, the Caribbean and the U.S. to create his appealing Afro Roots sound that unites generations and cultures. A galvanizing performer, Dawuni has shared the stage with Stevie Wonder, Peter Gabriel, Jack Johnson, Bono, Jason Mraz, Janelle Monae and John Legend, among many others.
Named one of Africa's Top 10 global stars by CNN, he has showcased his talent at prestigious venues such as The Kennedy Center, Lincoln Center and The Hollywood Bowl. Influenced by the soulful beats of Fela Kuti and the positive messages of Bob Marley - Rocky Dawuni's infectious, sing-along sixth album, Branches of the Same Tree, (Cumbancha) was nominated for a GRAMMY for “Best Reggae Album” (2015) featuring the Afro Dancehall mashup " African Thriller” and its striking accompanying video. "Branches” continues to bring him an even wider international audience with the recent release of his “Shine A Light” video which is a welcome bit of joy in these troubled times. Reflecting his maturity as an artist, the album highlights Dawuni's ability to communicate a universal, uplifting message that crosses borders and reaches out to the hearts of millions.
