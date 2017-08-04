TOP STORIES
Fashion Galore At Miss Ghana Launch
The stage is set for the search of the most beautiful woman in Ghana to be crowned Miss Ghana 2017.
On Wednesday, Exclusive Events Ghana Limited, in collaboration with the Ministry of Tourism, Arts & Culture and the 'Ghana 60 Years On Planning Committee', launched the country's premier pageant.
The launch ceremony was held at the Kempinski Gold Coast Hotel in Accra, and it was attended by high-profile personalities, including government officials, diplomats, sponsors, former contestants and some other players within the entertainment industry.
This year's event is the 60th anniversary of the pageant, and it is dubbed 'Miss Ghana 60 Years On'. The grand finale will take place in October 7 after auditions are held in the 10 regions of Ghana.
Speaking at the ceremony, Minister of Tourism, Arts & Culture, Catherine Afeku, commended the organisers and entreated young ladies to take advantage of the pageant and be part of it to help shape and change society in a positive light.
Abu Jinapor and Inna Patty
The Deputy Chief of Staff, Abu Jinapor, gave assurance that President Akufo-Addo is throwing his weight behind the pageant.
On her part, the CEO of Exclusive Events Ghana, Inna Mariam Patty, expressed her excitement at the impact the programme has made over the years in ensuring that young, beautiful and intelligent women are empowered to contribute to socio-economic growth of the country.
She added, “A lot of you who are used to the manner of which Miss Ghana pageant is launched must be a bit surprised that we didn't have a displace of our prize cars. But that is very strategic. The reason is because this year, we want to drum home the fact we are emphasizing on, values, responsibility, commitment dedication and passion to transforming lives. As for the prices and cars it is constantly given but we interested in the values and what we upholding.”
Meanwhile, as part of the price packages, the top three winners of this year's pageant would get plush furnished home and enjoy electronic appliances from Nasco Ghana. Organisers have also partnered with IPMC to train contestants who auditioned in ICT, among other juicy packages, like three top winners going on a tourism trip to Hungary.
This year marks 60 years since Osagyefo Dr Kwame Nkrumah initiated the pageant in 1957, where Monica Amekoafia from then Trans-Volta Togoland (Volta Region) won the pageant to become the first ever Miss Ghana.
Under the Miss Ghana Foundation, the Miss Ghana pageant has over the years carved an impressive niche as that pageant that generates awareness to various socio-economic problems, collaborates with government institutions and corporate firms in sending relief to various deserving communities across the country.
It has actively been involved in providing meaningful and lasting solutions to most of the social interventions embarked on. One of the major projects undertaken by the Miss Ghana Foundation, among many others, is the Don Bosco Street Child Project, where the foundation aided in acquiring a 10-acre land and established a hostel where thousands of street children are given social and technical training. The land also hosts the only functioning Child Protection Centre in Ghana.
In line with the core objectives of the foundation, the Miss Ghana Organisation has always been choosing personalities who best fit the agenda.
As the organisation marks its 60th anniversary, the focus is to have the 'Miss Ghana 60 Years On' titleholder, her runners-up and regional queens dedicate a minimum of one year of service full of commitment, diligence, loyalty and passion – in line with extending social intervention programmes across the country.
Among dignitaries who attended the launch on Wednesday are Kofi Osei Ameyaw, CEO of National Lotteries Authority; Nike SZkarosi, a rep from Hungarian Embassy; Nii Kpobi Tettey Tsuru, La Mantse; Dzifa Gomashie, past Minister of Tourism, Arts & Culture, and a host of others.
By Francis Addo (Twitter: @fdee50 Email: [email protected] )
