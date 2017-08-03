modernghana logo

Bisa Kdei Releases New Single ‘Sister Girl’

Daily Guide
2 hours ago | General News
Bisa Kdei
Bisa Kdei

Bisa Kdei, known in real life as Ronald Kwaku Dei Appiah, has finally released his much-awaited single titled 'Sister Girl' on the music market.

Off the 'Konnect' album, the song which is yet to enjoy airplay, talks about a man who just came to the city to enjoy life. The latest single has authentic Ghanaian highlife rhythms and beats.

Bisa Kdei added that he has a number of singles to be released before the launch of his new album.

The young musician, who is credited with a number of hit songs which include 'Mansa', 'Brother Brother', 'Feelings', among others, has toured a number of countries in Europe and some cities in the United States to promote Ghanaian highlife music  and his brand.

Bisa Kdei, who is being managed by Black Legendary Music, has won a number of awards, including three VGMAs.

He has worked with top music stars such as Efya, Sarkodie, Fuse ODG, Kwaw Kese, Daddy Lumba, Becca, among others.

Do you have a story for publication? Please email it to [email protected]

General News

