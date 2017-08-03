modernghana logo

Zion Healer, Reggae Artiste And Lucky Dube Look-Alike Pays Touching Tribute To Him

Charlie Boboshanti
41 minutes ago | Music News

Zion Healer and River Jam Entertainment on Thursday premiered a music video called "Tribute" in Accra.

The video which is a dedication to the legendary lucky Dude of blessed memory explores the ills of society and the injustice suffered by the ordinary citizen.

The "Tribute" video premiere, which also fell on the birthday of Lucky Dube, highlight the need to embrace the African culture in all aspects to realize the vision and aspirations of the forebears.

Zion Healer, who coincidentally have similar looks and characteristics with the legendary lucky Dube thrilled his audience with an acoustic version of the "Tribute " with a life performance with skills and dexterity.

He revealed to his audience to expert very soon the release of a dance hall music the is rich in lyrical content and addresses the societal problems some of which are becoming a canker.

Zion Healer urged his audience and fans in general to continue to support him and he on his part will continue to blaze the air waves with great conscious music.

Currently, he has tracks like Babylon system, Congo Tarba, Enyo and kekeli enjoying considerable air play.

