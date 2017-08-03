modernghana logo

FEATURED STORY Let’s Not Undermine Corruption Fight In Special Prosecutor’s Bill – Martin ...
OnAIR Columns Archive
body-container-line

Our Movie Industry In A Mess – Zynnell Zuh

Daily Guide
57 minutes ago | General News
Zynnell Zuh
Zynnell Zuh

Ghanaian actress and movie producer, Zynnell Zuh, believes that the Ghanaian movie industry has taken a nosedive.

Speaking to KOD on The Zone, the 'Adams Apple' actress said, “Well is true, that the industry is on a serious decline and it is because of so many reasons.”

According to Zuh, most movie producers have folded up businesses due to poor sale.

“I think the dynamics have changed, but when you produce movies that do not have the crossover appeal you can't market to other countries. It's a marketing thing,” she explained.

Asked by KOD if Kumawood has taken over the movie industry from the 'glam movies', she said, “They have their own challenges, they may not tell you, but I mean it's very evident they have taken over, there are more movies produced in Kumawood than the English.”

Known for slaying red carpet events, Zynnell disclosed that the fashion industry has given make-up artists, photographers and fashion designers jobs.

Her pronouncement follows Yvonne Nelson's comments about 'slay queens and kings' on red carpets.

Yvonne Nelson, on her Twitter handle, mentioned that “the industry has so lost its way and they can't even see it, they are all going in that direction. Dressing up to be posted on SM.”

Do you have a story for publication? Please email it to [email protected]

General News

TOP STORIES

Zion Healer, Reggae Artiste And Lucky Dube Look-Alike Pays Touching Tr...

41 minutes ago

I’m “Exceedingly Impressed” With Akufo-Addo – Sammens

50 minutes ago

quot-img-1A word to the wise can never be enough; else there would be no fools, to begin with.

By: Kwame Okoampa-Ahoofe quot-img-1

Inter Bank Rates

Currency Buying Selling
U.S Dollar4.37324.3776
Euro5.18785.1928
Pound Sterling5.78445.7916
Swiss Franc4.52304.5264
Canadian Dollar3.47873.4811
S/African Rand0.32990.3302
Australian Dollar3.48693.4923
body-container-line