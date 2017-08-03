TOP STORIES
Inter Bank Rates
|Currency
|Buying
|Selling
|U.S Dollar
|4.3732
|4.3776
|Euro
|5.1878
|5.1928
|Pound Sterling
|5.7844
|5.7916
|Swiss Franc
|4.5230
|4.5264
|Canadian Dollar
|3.4787
|3.4811
|S/African Rand
|0.3299
|0.3302
|Australian Dollar
|3.4869
|3.4923
Our Movie Industry In A Mess – Zynnell Zuh
Ghanaian actress and movie producer, Zynnell Zuh, believes that the Ghanaian movie industry has taken a nosedive.
Speaking to KOD on The Zone, the 'Adams Apple' actress said, “Well is true, that the industry is on a serious decline and it is because of so many reasons.”
According to Zuh, most movie producers have folded up businesses due to poor sale.
“I think the dynamics have changed, but when you produce movies that do not have the crossover appeal you can't market to other countries. It's a marketing thing,” she explained.
Asked by KOD if Kumawood has taken over the movie industry from the 'glam movies', she said, “They have their own challenges, they may not tell you, but I mean it's very evident they have taken over, there are more movies produced in Kumawood than the English.”
Known for slaying red carpet events, Zynnell disclosed that the fashion industry has given make-up artists, photographers and fashion designers jobs.
Her pronouncement follows Yvonne Nelson's comments about 'slay queens and kings' on red carpets.
Yvonne Nelson, on her Twitter handle, mentioned that “the industry has so lost its way and they can't even see it, they are all going in that direction. Dressing up to be posted on SM.”
