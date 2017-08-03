TOP STORIES
FELLOW GHANAIANS I TELL YOU WHAT!!AGYATTA IS A BIG MISTAKE!! 4YEARS FOR NOTHING! HE IS NOT A PRESIDENTBy: BETTFRAN, KWAKOFO-GH
Inter Bank Rates
|Currency
|Buying
|Selling
|U.S Dollar
|4.3732
|4.3776
|Euro
|5.1878
|5.1928
|Pound Sterling
|5.7844
|5.7916
|Swiss Franc
|4.5230
|4.5264
|Canadian Dollar
|3.4787
|3.4811
|S/African Rand
|0.3299
|0.3302
|Australian Dollar
|3.4869
|3.4923
Fashion Sense In Ghana Bad – Sacha Okoh
Successful Ghanaian fashion and lifestyle brand, Sacha Okoh, says there is a room for improvement in the lifestyle industry in Ghana, and she hopes to be the one to bring that change, especially to Ghanaian women.
“I aim to improve the beauty and fashion sense of Ghanaian women, one 'fleek' at a time,” she reiterated.
The CEO and founder of Viva Boutique, currently one of the Ghana's leading beauty and style gurus around, she is highly recommended for her taste for luxury multi-brands.
Her experience and expertise in the fashion and lifestyle industry span over 12 years and, as such, she needs no introduction.
She is also the host of lifestyle, fashion and beauty tips segment on the 'Tips From The Powder Room' on GHOne TV.
She has fast become the go-to lady for all things beauty, style and fashion.
Sacha began her journey into the industry in 2005, after she completed De Montfort University, Leicester-UK, with a Bachelor of Arts degree in Business and Marketing.
Before that, she worked in the finance and research industry due to her background in retailing from some of the biggest brands in London.
“I decided to create my own make-up line after recognising the lack of Ghanaian-owned brands that catered for the Ghanaian woman instead of the brands manufactured for those in the Diaspora, which had saturated the Ghanaian market then. I wanted to create a brand that had the Ghanaian woman in mind, and provided total coverage on her face and was suitable for the typical Ghanaian weather all year round. I also wanted a brand that would also cover all blemishes and enhance each Ghanaian woman's beauty, and that was how successful makeup brand, SO Aesthetics Makeup was Born in 2005,” she said about how she started.
Sacha within the same period also took over the running of Viva Boutique, which retails merchandise by top Italian and French designs, Bottega Veneta, Dolce &Gabbana, Givenchy, Moschino, La Perla and Valentino, among others.
She also went to London School of Fashion, and gained a qualification in Buying & Merchandising.
Sacha has positioned the SO Aesthetics Brand as one of the most authentic Ghanaian-owned brands on the make-up today, and moved the company to become a household name in Ghana. She successfully launched the web and digital presence of the company and created one of the first ever make-up fairs, the SO Aesthetic make-up.
She also successfully managed sales campaigns with several companies and sponsored several beauty pageants such as Miss Ghana and Miss Universe and entities, including Vlisco Ghana, the Office of the First Lady and others.
“I am also a trained make-up artist from one of the world’s foremost beauty institutes, the London School of Beauty and Make-up with a qualification in Advanced Make-up Artistry in 2010, and I went on to train over 100 make-up artists in Ghana, with over 60 percent employed and currently working in the beauty industry in Ghana and abroad,” she said about her exploits in the make-up artistry.
Sacha, indeed, brings her impressive resume, wealth of experience and impressive beauty skills on her hit segment, Tips From The Powder Room on the most watched girl talk show in Ghana on GHOne TV every Wednesday night, where she gives incredible tips on how every lady can stay fabulous, with a range of topics from care of the skin, to how to create the perfect look for the right occasion, to what colours to try with your skin tone, to how to do the next make-up trends, suggestion of the nest products for your face and skin types plus answering every make-up need or question posed by viewers.
It is a fun and interactive segment that captivates the viewers from beginning to end and leaves them informed, educated and entertained on how to be and stay fabulous each week.
Do you have a story for publication? Please email it to [email protected]
General News