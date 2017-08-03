modernghana logo

Let's Not Undermine Corruption Fight In Special Prosecutor's Bill – Martin ...
Ghanaian Actor Vincent McCauleyJr. Ties The Knot

Portia Arthur
1 hour ago | General News

(‘Things We Do For Love’ actor Vincent finally marries in beautiful ceremony)

Ghanaian actor, Vincent McCauley has finally tied the knot in a lovely ceremony.

The latest celebrity groom in town, Vincent looked dapper in a navy suit with African print. The lucky woman, whose name is unknown, stole our attention with her high fashion sense.

Just like all brides, Vincent's wife glowed in her strapless floor length gown.

The couple couldn’t take their eyes off each other as Mr. McCauley joyfully carried his bride in the photo circulating on social media.

Vincent is popularly known for his role in TV series, 'Things We Do For Love' and others including 'Games People Play', 'Fortune Island', 'Office Palava', 'Living With Trisha: House of Secrets' and 'The Idiot and I'.

The groom is a fun loving guy who likes the pool, beach and enjoys all kinds of good stuff.

For music, he likes gospel, country music, classical and oldies with a little contemporary high life.

Vincent likes action/adventure, comedy (not raunchy ones like Baywatch, 21 Jump Street and Chips) and drama when it comes to movies.He loves his documentaries too.

Do you have a story for publication? Please email it to [email protected]

General News

