"Who Killed UNCLE ATTA" Premiers On September 2

Evans Aziamor -Mensah
59 minutes ago | Movie News

Lovers of movies and funs of Kumawood's famous characters will be treated with an exhilarating show as the producers of " who killed UNCLE ATTA" premieres the new movie to hit town on September 2,2017 at the Miklin Hotel in the Garden City,Kumasi.

The movie ,laced with humor and suspense employs the use of activities and human characters in our Cultural setting which is unrewarding to tell a story of a generous UNCLE ATTA who dedicated his course to serving and helping the downtrodden in society.

Your favorite Kumawood actors such as Lilwin Nkansa,Akrobeto and many others will be staring in the movie.

But who is UNCLE ATTA in this whole movie? Former President John Evans Atta Mills?

Well,you've got to watch this movie for yourself . The people of Oseikrom especially can't be missing in action at the Miklin Hotel on September 2,2017 from 6:30-8:30 pm with a cool rate of GH 20.00.

