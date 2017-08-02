modernghana logo

watch Guru flaunt his dollars

Razzonline.com
59 minutes ago | General News

Hiplife/hipop artist Guru wants to tell us that he also swims in dollars.

The ‘Kokompe’ hitmaker who seems to be gaining a lot from his music, recently bought a 125k dollar car for himself and a VW Beetle convertible car for his manager;Ray Moni,

In an exclusive video gotten by Razzonline.com,the celebrated Guru,is seen sitting by the 55k dollar VW Beetle convertible car he bought for his manager and counting dollars in delight.

Many celebrities like Shatta Wale,Sarkodie, E.L, Kwaw Kese and other Nigerian acts have had the chance of showing their dollar bills and 'Kokompe' hitmaker intends also showing how rich he is.

Guru,the CEO of NKZ Music is set to release his latest hit song ‘Problem’ on Tuesday 1st August,2017.

“Problem”, will then be the second song from the azonto revolution frontrunner within two months after releasing his latest hit song ‘Kokompe’

Well,kindly watch Guru flaunt his dollars in the video below

