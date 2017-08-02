TOP STORIES
your future is shaped by your decision today.By: moses kumesi
Inter Bank Rates
|Currency
|Buying
|Selling
|U.S Dollar
|4.3732
|4.3776
|Euro
|5.1662
|5.1698
|Pound Sterling
|5.7862
|5.7938
|Swiss Franc
|4.5318
|4.5342
|Canadian Dollar
|3.5027
|3.5061
|S/African Rand
|0.3299
|0.3302
|Australian Dollar
|3.4937
|3.4994
I’m Still Relevant – Samini
Dancehall artiste Samini has insisted he is still relevant in the music industry.
“Looking at the people I started with in 2001 till date, none of them is still relevant like I do, this should tell you how far we have come,” he stressed.
The 'Time Bomb' hit maker told Accra-based Peace FM that he is not intimidated by rival colleagues, Stonebwoy and Shatta Wale.
“I am not moved and intimidated by the presence of an act like Stonebwoy that I put out his first album. I don't agree with those who say my career is dying. I believe whatever result I had during my beef with Shatta Wale was supposed to happen. I just make sure I do the best for my fans who wait patiently for me to bring them the quality music I am known for,” he stated.
–Starrfmonline
Do you have a story for publication? Please email it to [email protected]
General News