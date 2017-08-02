modernghana logo

MZBEL: I’m A Changed Lady

Daily Guide
2 hours ago | General News
Ghanaian singer MzBel, born Nana Akua Amoah, has disclosed that she is now a changed person, hinting that she is not proud of some of her actions in the past.

Mzbel, who was a guest on the satirical talk show, Tonight, hosted by Andrew Tandoh Adote, also stated that when people hear her name, they expect to see a “bad girl character”, contrary to who she is now.

“I am not so proud of some of the things I did in the past. …It looks like how people get to know you from the beginning is what sticks in their mind. It is very difficult to erase the memory of who you used to be. So it is difficult but I am trying to do my best,” she revealed.

 “When people hear the name Mzbel, they expect to see like some bad girl character; showing some skin, wrestlers, acting crazy, you know but with age things change and I expect people will grow with me like that. But, no, no, no, no they think that you are faking or so many things. They don't wanna accept it but I think with time they will have to because I have grown and I have changed. I am a mother now and I am more matured now,” Mzbel disclosed.

-kasapaonline

General News

