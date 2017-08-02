modernghana logo

Joyce Blessing Commences Media Tour In Ashanti Region

Jullie Jay-Kanz
29 minutes ago

Zylofon Media signed gospel musician Joyce Blessing on Monday 31st July commenced her media tour in the Ashanti Region of Ghana.

The multifarious award winning songstress has earned massive airplay and social media buzz after unveiling her 2017 album christened "Agyebum" and now set to give it a push in the region.

The Boot 4 Boot crooner will spend a month in Kumasi and it's suburbs to interact with fans via her media tour and also make her album reach them as well.

Below is the interview schedules for the tour
1. Date:1st August, 2017
Day:Tuesday
Station:Light fm 94.9
Show:Light fm drive
Host: MB Prince
Time:5pm
2. Date:2nd August,2017
Day:Wednesday
Station:Metro 94.1
Host:Big Shark
Show:Metropolitan drive
Time:4pm
3. Date:3rd August,2017
Day:Thursday
Station:Fox 97.9
Show:Show Africa Express
Time:12:30pm
Host:Frank Taylor
4. Date:4th August,2017
Day:Friday
Station:Abusua 96.5
Show:Abusua mix hour
Time:4pm
Host: DJ Fish
5. Date:5th August
Day:Saturday
Station:Bohye fm 95.3
Host: DJ King
Time:5 pm
Show:Bohye Hour
6. Date:5th August,2017
Day:Saturday
Station:Ashh fm 101.1
Show:Ashh drive
Host: DJ Boray
Time:4pm
7. Date:5th August,2017
Day:Saturday
Station:Kessben Tv
Time:5:30
Show:Around Show
Host:Koo Nfante
8. Date:6th August,2017
Day:Sunday
Station:Ashh fm 101.1
Host:Nana Amoako
Time:7pm
Show: E Zone

General News

