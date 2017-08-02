TOP STORIES
"Peace comes when peace is served "By: Mariefareeda Ali
Inter Bank Rates
|Currency
|Buying
|Selling
|U.S Dollar
|4.3732
|4.3776
|Euro
|5.1662
|5.1698
|Pound Sterling
|5.7862
|5.7938
|Swiss Franc
|4.5318
|4.5342
|Canadian Dollar
|3.5027
|3.5061
|S/African Rand
|0.3299
|0.3302
|Australian Dollar
|3.4937
|3.4994
Music: MP3 - Bisa Kdei - Sister Girl
Finally Bisa Kdei officially drops his much awaited single titled "Sister Girl".
Off the "Konnect" album, Sister Girl is a song that talks about a man who just came to the city to taste all the fun in an urban way.
This includes hanging out with his mysterious lady who he calls Sister Girl, party with his peers and any other happy moment you can think of.
In Sister Girl, Bisa Kdei once again portrays to us another authentic high life music that we can relate to.
Im loving this jam by Bisa Kdei already, and i can say without fear that Sister Girl is an instant global hit.
Enjoy song from below..
Bisa Kdei - Sister Girl
DIRECT LINK
https://www.audiomack.com/song/bisakdei/sister-girl
YOUTUBE LINK
Twitter - @bisa_kdei
Instagram - @bisakdei
Facebook - Bisa Kdei World
