modernghana logo

FEATURED STORY Let’s Not Undermine Corruption Fight In Special Prosecutor’s Bill – Martin ...
OnAIR Columns Archive
body-container-line

Music: MP3 - Bisa Kdei - Sister Girl

Bossu Kule
28 minutes ago | Audio Report

Finally Bisa Kdei officially drops his much awaited single titled "Sister Girl".

Off the "Konnect" album, Sister Girl is a song that talks about a man who just came to the city to taste all the fun in an urban way.

This includes hanging out with his mysterious lady who he calls Sister Girl, party with his peers and any other happy moment you can think of.

In Sister Girl, Bisa Kdei once again portrays to us another authentic high life music that we can relate to.

Im loving this jam by Bisa Kdei already, and i can say without fear that Sister Girl is an instant global hit.

Enjoy song from below..
Bisa Kdei - Sister Girl
DIRECT LINK
https://www.audiomack.com/song/bisakdei/sister-girl

YOUTUBE LINK

Twitter - @bisa_kdei
Instagram - @bisakdei
Facebook - Bisa Kdei World

Do you have a story for publication? Please email it to [email protected]

Audio Report

TOP STORIES

I Can’t Employ You – Health Min. To Private Nurses

31 minutes ago

You can continue to walk out – Majority to Minority

47 minutes ago

quot-img-1"Peace comes when peace is served "

By: Mariefareeda Ali quot-img-1

Inter Bank Rates

Currency Buying Selling
U.S Dollar4.37324.3776
Euro5.16625.1698
Pound Sterling5.78625.7938
Swiss Franc4.53184.5342
Canadian Dollar3.50273.5061
S/African Rand0.32990.3302
Australian Dollar3.49373.4994
body-container-line