Rumors sometimes spread like a pellet fireBy: Rizwan Rasheed, Indi
Inter Bank Rates
|Currency
|Buying
|Selling
|U.S Dollar
|4.3732
|4.3776
|Euro
|5.1662
|5.1698
|Pound Sterling
|5.7862
|5.7938
|Swiss Franc
|4.5318
|4.5342
|Canadian Dollar
|3.5027
|3.5061
|S/African Rand
|0.3299
|0.3302
|Australian Dollar
|3.4937
|3.4994
Noble Nketsiah Releases ‘Woye Owura’
Woye Owura Lyrics by Noble Nketsiah
Nyametumfo, woy3 k3se
Woy3 owurana wo tumi so
M3s)r wo, mede me tekyerema
Meyi way3 daanyinaa
W'ab)denyinaakanfo wo
WonyumanyinaaKa wo k3se y3
Mes)r wo, medemedetekyerema
Meyi wo ay3 daanyinaa
Woy3 otumfo
)nwanwani ne wo
)saheneee
Bridge:
Daanyinaa, woy3 anwanwa de
Ns3nkyer3ne y3fo Nyame
Wodefiritete woy3 Onyame
Woy3 otumfo K3se
Woy3 owura woy3 owura
Wahendi to ntwadaa
Bo gyiNyum), Bo gyiNyum)
Omanky3 nyeli ns3 mfodaa
W'ahendi to ntwadaa (repeat)
Omanky3 nyeli ns3mfo daa (repeat)
Wahendi to ntwadaa.
