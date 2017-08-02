modernghana logo

Noble Nketsiah Releases ‘Woye Owura’

Showbiz Africa
1 hour ago | Gospel News

Woye Owura Lyrics by Noble Nketsiah

Nyametumfo, woy3 k3se

Woy3 owurana wo tumi so

M3s)r wo, mede me tekyerema

Meyi way3 daanyinaa

W'ab)denyinaakanfo wo

WonyumanyinaaKa wo k3se y3

Mes)r wo, medemedetekyerema

Meyi wo ay3 daanyinaa

Woy3 otumfo

)nwanwani ne wo

)saheneee

Bridge:

Daanyinaa, woy3 anwanwa de

Ns3nkyer3ne y3fo Nyame

Wodefiritete woy3 Onyame

Woy3 otumfo K3se

Woy3 owura woy3 owura

Wahendi to ntwadaa

Bo gyiNyum), Bo gyiNyum)

Omanky3 nyeli ns3 mfodaa

W'ahendi to ntwadaa (repeat)

Omanky3 nyeli ns3mfo daa (repeat)

Wahendi to ntwadaa.

