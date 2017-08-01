TOP STORIES
Conviction precedes perfectionBy: Samuel k obour
Inter Bank Rates
|Currency
|Buying
|Selling
|U.S Dollar
|4.3721
|4.3765
|Euro
|5.1548
|5.1597
|Pound Sterling
|5.7589
|5.7665
|Swiss Franc
|4.5228
|4.5252
|Canadian Dollar
|3.5007
|3.5040
|S/African Rand
|0.3305
|0.3306
|Australian Dollar
|3.4882
|3.4951
Princess Duncan To Represent Ghana At Miss Commonwealth
Princess Duncan, 24-year-old model is set to represent Ghana at the forthcoming Miss Commonwealth in the United Kingdom (UK). She is confident and well prepared to make Ghana proud on the international stage.
According to her, her main reason is to help the less or under privileged in the society.
“Miss Commonwealth pageant is an international pageant through which we achieve the Commonwealth goals through beauty and this is the 17th edition of Miss Commonwealth pageant in the United Kingdom,
The power of one person to cure social ills and support those in need should never be under estimated, that is why I choose to embark on charity projects as Miss Commonwealth. I believe in giving because the God books say “there are more blessings in giving than receiving. I will do everything possible within my capacity to help the needy in the society”
Princess last year represented Ghana at the Miss Global Beauty Pageant in South Korea which she was awarded Miss Peace Ambassador.
Princess is graduate of Crystal Galaxy College where she studied Airline Management (Cabin Crew)
Do you have a story for publication? Please email it to [email protected]
General News