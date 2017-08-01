modernghana logo

Kofi King Drops Danceable Banger ‘AFA’ Feat. Kesse

Kobina Makuom
25 minutes ago | New Release

Ghanaian AfroPop and Highlife Artiste 'Kofi King', known in private life as Kingsley Kofi Amoako, one of Ghana's promising artistes, has released a hot danceable track for music lovers.

He calls this one 'AFA' which features another young genius Kesse.

This follows the release of two other tracks, Mo Ngyae Me and Fa Bom released and promoted last year.

This AfroBeat rhythm was produced by Amadaa of Nshornaa Music fame.

The newly signed WebOne PR artiste is by this announcing his full presence on the music industry in no time at all.

Watch for more from this creative composer Kofi King real soon.

Kofi King is a song writer, a singer and a rapper at the same time.

Kofi King was born on 16th October, 1986 and started music way back in 1998.

He hails from Asankare Asante Akyem of the Ashanti Region and is a product of the Agogo State Senior High School.

Kofi King dropped AfroBeat Banger 'Fa Bom' after releasing Hi-life song 'Mo Ngyae Me' last year. 'Fa Bom' is still enjoying airplay on some top radio stations in Ghana.

Connect Today:
Facebook—Kofi King Music
Twitter—Kofi King Music
YouTube Channel—Kofi King Music
Instagram—Kofi King Music

New Release

