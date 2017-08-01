TOP STORIES
Inter Bank Rates
|Currency
|Buying
|Selling
|U.S Dollar
|4.3721
|4.3765
|Euro
|5.1548
|5.1597
|Pound Sterling
|5.7589
|5.7665
|Swiss Franc
|4.5228
|4.5252
|Canadian Dollar
|3.5007
|3.5040
|S/African Rand
|0.3305
|0.3306
|Australian Dollar
|3.4882
|3.4951
New Music: Owor Berma—Wona Abatwe
Ghanaian based Artists, Owor Berma from MIG/TWI CLAN RECORDS has finally released his much awaited diss track to all the fake rappers.
He calls this new track “Wona-Abatwe” and extolls the luscious contours of African Rap.
