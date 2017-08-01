modernghana logo

FEATURED STORY Let’s Not Undermine Corruption Fight In Special Prosecutor’s Bill – Martin ...
OnAIR Columns Archive
body-container-line

New Music: Owor Berma—Wona Abatwe

PlayMusicGH
25 minutes ago | Music News

Ghanaian based Artists, Owor Berma from MIG/TWI CLAN RECORDS has finally released his much awaited diss track to all the fake rappers.

He calls this new track Wona-Abatwe and extolls the luscious contours of African Rap.

Do you have a story for publication? Please email it to [email protected]

Music News

TOP STORIES

Parliament ‘Approves’ Controversial Towing Levy

25 minutes ago

Expect More Rains And Disasters—NADMO Warns

25 minutes ago

quot-img-1WHEN I SEE MYSELF IN THE MIRROW,I SEE MYSELF LIKE YESTERDAY YOUNG AND BEAUTIFUL.BUT WHEN I LOOK AT MY CHILDREN,I SAY TO MYSELF 'AKO' YOU ARE GROWING OLDER THAT'S FACT

By: akoaso,Hamburg-Germa quot-img-1

Inter Bank Rates

Currency Buying Selling
U.S Dollar4.37214.3765
Euro5.15485.1597
Pound Sterling5.75895.7665
Swiss Franc4.52284.5252
Canadian Dollar3.50073.5040
S/African Rand0.33050.3306
Australian Dollar3.48823.4951
body-container-line