Inter Bank Rates
|Currency
|Buying
|Selling
|U.S Dollar
|4.3721
|4.3765
|Euro
|5.1548
|5.1597
|Pound Sterling
|5.7589
|5.7665
|Swiss Franc
|4.5228
|4.5252
|Canadian Dollar
|3.5007
|3.5040
|S/African Rand
|0.3305
|0.3306
|Australian Dollar
|3.4882
|3.4951
Miss Universe Unveils Finalists
This year's Miss Universe Ghana top 12 finalists have finally been unveiled, and it doesn't disappoint, with many of the contestants already involved in philanthropy work prior to entering the contest.
The five judges who are to be revealed soon are going to have a hard time deciding who should win the coveted title of the much-anticipated Miss Universe Ghana pageant, headed Menaye Donkor-Muntari.
The new Miss Universe Ghana beauty pageant is being hailed as the elite in pageantry and boasts the best and brightest of Ghana's hopeful young women. The Miss Universe process has been carefully designed to diligently seek out a winner who best embodies Miss Universe Ghana's ethos.
The twelve include Ashanti Region's physician assistant Akyere Gladys Rockson, who is a graduate of Yaa Asantewaa Girls' School and Nana Ama Agyekum, also a student. Representing the Brong-Ahafo Region is Peggy Boateng, a final year undergraduate student of the University of Ghana. Representing the Central Region are Ruth Quashie, a student, and Hephie Armah, a final year student at GIJ.
Representing the Eastern Region is Nadia Sarbah. Representing the Greater Accra Region is Sefakor Esinam Ahiave, a BSc graduate of the KNUST. Representing the Northern Region is Loretta Doe Lawson, a model and a BSc graduate.
Representing the Upper East Region is Nura Ladi Mohammed, a student at GIMPA. Representing the Upper West Region is Emily Randolph, a student at GIJ. Representing the Volta Region is Cindy Emefa Coffe, a BA Architecture graduate student of Wellesley College (Boston). Representing the Western Region is Sylvia Ama Owusu, a Political Science and English Language graduate of the University of Ghana.
Catch the exciting Miss Universe television diaries on GHOne TV all week.
Miss Universe Ghana is powered by MALZ Productions.
