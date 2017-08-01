TOP STORIES
the joy of living in in beig connected to the source of joy himself.your connection determine your collection. the source determine the flow.By: prince emmanuel
Inter Bank Rates
|Currency
|Buying
|Selling
|U.S Dollar
|4.3721
|4.3765
|Euro
|5.1548
|5.1597
|Pound Sterling
|5.7589
|5.7665
|Swiss Franc
|4.5228
|4.5252
|Canadian Dollar
|3.5007
|3.5040
|S/African Rand
|0.3305
|0.3306
|Australian Dollar
|3.4882
|3.4951
Ghana Crew Awards Call For Entries
Entries are being accepted for the second edition of the Ghana Film and Television Crew Awards (GFTCA) 2017.
Submissions will start on August 7, 2017 until August 21 deadline. This year's GFTCA is being organised under the auspices of National Commission on Culture, Footprint Entertainment and Epicwave Multimedia, in partnership with Film Crew Association of Ghana (FICAG).
GFTCA seeks to honour and reward crew members who work tirelessly behind the pictures, videos and glamour movies and TV productions.
The award is also to help erase the low reputation given to crew members in the entertainment industry.
GFTCA also gives the opportunity to the Ghanaian and African filmmakers from around the world to receive praise, recognition and be awarded for their efforts at telling the African stories to both Africans and the rest of the world during the period under review.
The scheme is accepting films of all genres and lengths with any official language or subtitled in any official language. All films presented will be watched and shortlisted based on the awards' criteria for consideration by the jury.
Award-winning crew in the various categories of the scheme will be chosen based on merit and the technical aspect of the films by a jury made up of experienced technical filmmakers in the film industry. Only films made between January 1, 2016 and January 31, 2017 will be submitted for consideration in the 2017 edition of awards.
Submissions should be made to FICAG's office in Accra Kokomlemle behind Joy FM. Copies of the films should be in DVD format. For further information on submission of films for award, selection criteria, submission process and the final event to be held in Accra, kindly visit www.ghanafilmandtvcrewawards.com.
Do you have a story for publication? Please email it to [email protected]
General News