modernghana logo

FEATURED STORY Let’s Not Undermine Corruption Fight In Special Prosecutor’s Bill – Martin ...
OnAIR Columns Archive
body-container-line

I’m Not Proud Of Some Of My Past Actions -  ‘ Changed’ Mzbel

Gideon Sarpong
45 minutes ago | General News

Ghanaian singer MzBel, born Nana Akua Amoah, has disclosed that she is now a changed person, revealing that she is not proud of some her actions in the past.

Mzbel, who was a guest on the satirical talk show, Tonight starring Andrew Tandoh Adote also stated that when people hear her name, they expect to see a “bad girl character,” a contrary to who she is now.

“I am not so proud of some the things I did in the past. …It looks like how people get to know you from the beginning, is what sticks in their mind. It is very difficult to erase the memory of who you used to be. So it is difficult but I am trying to do my best.”

Mzbel also disclosed to host Andrew Tandoh Adote: “When people hear the name Mzbel, they expect to see like some bad girl character; showing some skin, wrestlers, acting crazy, you know but with age things change and I expect people will grow with me like that. But, no, no, no, no they think that you are faking or so many things. They don’t wanna accept it but I think with time they will have to because I have grown and I have changed. I am a mother now and I am more matured now.”

Check out her full interview below:

Do you have a story for publication? Please email it to [email protected]

General News

TOP STORIES

Small Scale miners fight Akufo-Addo's anti-galamsey task force

1 hour ago

NPP increased debt stock by GHc3bn every month – NDC MP

2 hours ago

quot-img-1Trails and challenges is the best way to make life lay a good foundation fixing opportunity at a defined goal

By: Boaz Akude quot-img-1

Inter Bank Rates

Currency Buying Selling
U.S Dollar4.37214.3765
Euro5.15485.1597
Pound Sterling5.75895.7665
Swiss Franc4.52284.5252
Canadian Dollar3.50073.5040
S/African Rand0.33050.3306
Australian Dollar3.48823.4951
body-container-line