Fatau Keita Live In Concert @ Republic Bar Tomorrow

Daily Guide
2 hours ago | General News
Artiste Fatau Keita will tomorrow perform at the Republic Bar at Osu in Accra in a concert dubbed 'World Music Night'.

The concert is being organised by the nation's entertainment powerhouse, Speech Music Productions, in collaboration with Republic Bar.

Fatau Keita, who is expected to treat the audience to authentic traditional music mixed with highlife and Afro-pop, has promised to make the show a memorable one.

Speaking on his preparedness for the show, Fatau Keita disclosed his excitement about the show, saying, “I want my fans to prepare for the event which will be filled with good and danceable live band music.”

He added that the night will also be packed with well-choreographed performances that will leave many music fans screaming for more.

The Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Speech Productions, Enock Agyapong, who is also the manager of Fatau Keita, also mentioned that his artiste is ready to unleash an extraordinary performance to meet the demand of his cherished fans.

Fatau will perform most of his award-winning songs, including his current single titled 'Baby', featuring Wiyaala.

Before the show, music fans will be given the opportunity to interact with Fatau and take photographs with him.

By George Clifford Owusu

