Is Shatta Wale And Samini Planning A World Tour?
Sunday, July 30, 2017 – Right after his return from the USA, where he played multiple concerts, including the Madaraka Festival with Rocky Dawuni in Seattle, Samini has been doing a couple of radio appearances. His latest song “My Own”, is doing very well across Ghana on air, in the streets and online as well.
While speaking to Doreen Andoh on the Cosmopolitan Mix on Joy 99.7fm, he congratulated Shatta Wale for coming on his stage at Saminifest 2016 to share same stage with him.
Doreen Andoh then asked if he was ready to do a song with Shatta Wale and he says “I will sing along with him. He surprised me. He apologized to me. Showing up on set [Saminifest 2016], that was a surprise. He did make a mark and it helped the street calm down. It was an election year. We wanted to maintain peace during that season across the country. We needed a unified system. He really did great…On the feud thing, I think he knocked me well. I don’t think anyone deserves my response now if they bring beef,” he disclosed.
Samini Talks Touring with Shatta Wale (Youtube):
“My Own”, as endorsed by critics and fans is the biggest Reggae song in Ghana of the moment. The official video has gunned over 25,000 views on his Youtube Channel within 3 days after official release.
MyOwn on Youtube:
Samini is currently working on a strictly Reggae album for a later release, in 2018 (perhaps). He urged fans to look forward to Saminifest 2017 – an annual concert he does first week in December since 2014.
