modernghana logo

FEATURED STORY Let’s Not Undermine Corruption Fight In Special Prosecutor’s Bill – Martin ...
OnAIR Columns Archive
body-container-line

All You Need To Know About The MTV Shuga Auditions

BHM Group
19 minutes ago | Radio & Television

LAGOS | NIGERIA, July 31, 2017: Thinking about becoming part of the cast for the new MTV Shuga seasons in Nigeria?

Here is all you need to know about the upcoming auditions for MTV Staying Alive Foundation’s award winning hit TV drama series, MTV Shuga:

  1. >The award winning TV series is set champion and showcase Nigerian talent by filling a wide range of acting roles with original talents alongside returning cast members such as Sharon Ezeamaka, Timini Egbuson and Jemima Osunde.

  1. >You can audition in person or online! Isn't that great?

  1. >The web auditions, runs till 23rd of August, and is open to all Nigerians residents between the ages of 18-45.

  1. >To audition online, make a video of yourself auditioning for the part on Twitter, Facebook or Instagram using the hashtag #MTVShugaAudition.

  1. >MTV Shuga will provide a script on its Instagram, Twitter and Facebook pages (@MTVShuga). All you have to do is act it out.

  1. >The On Ground Auditions will hold on Saturday, 12th August from 9am – 6pm at Planet One, 5, Mobolaji Bank Anthony Way, Maryland, Ikeja, Lagos.

  1. >To be eligible to audition, you must be a Nigerian resident between the ages of 18 and 45, with good spoken English. You are required to bring along a means of Identification.

  1. >Here’s the good part, you don’t have to have any previous acting experience. If you think you have what it takes, come to Planet One.

  1. >The Multi-platform Communication Initiative Achieving HIV Behaviour Change for Adolescents in Africa is Supported by UNICEF, the U.S. President’s Emergency Plan for AIDS Relief and the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation, to name a few! How cool is that?

  2. >Don’t forget to follow MTV Shuga news on www.facebook.com/MTVShuga, or follow MTV Shuga on Twitter or Instagram @MTVShuga using the hashtag #MTVShugaAudition.

You just might be the next big MTV Shuga star!

Do you have a story for publication? Please email it to [email protected]

Radio & Television

TOP STORIES

Galamsey Taskforce Warned Against Taking Bribes

28 minutes ago

Don’t dare anti-galamsey soldiers – Nitiwul warns

41 minutes ago

quot-img-1Rare gems do not die; they only change dimensions, going beyond the curtain of time

By: Israel Deladem Agors quot-img-1

Inter Bank Rates

Currency Buying Selling
U.S Dollar4.37004.3743
Euro5.13745.1410
Pound Sterling5.73395.7400
Swiss Franc4.51774.5204
Canadian Dollar3.51713.5189
S/African Rand0.33590.3360
Australian Dollar3.49423.4997
body-container-line