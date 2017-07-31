TOP STORIES
Rare gems do not die; they only change dimensions, going beyond the curtain of timeBy: Israel Deladem Agors
Inter Bank Rates
|Currency
|Buying
|Selling
|U.S Dollar
|4.3700
|4.3743
|Euro
|5.1374
|5.1410
|Pound Sterling
|5.7339
|5.7400
|Swiss Franc
|4.5177
|4.5204
|Canadian Dollar
|3.5171
|3.5189
|S/African Rand
|0.3359
|0.3360
|Australian Dollar
|3.4942
|3.4997
All You Need To Know About The MTV Shuga Auditions
LAGOS | NIGERIA, July 31, 2017: Thinking about becoming part of the cast for the new MTV Shuga seasons in Nigeria?
Here is all you need to know about the upcoming auditions for MTV Staying Alive Foundation’s award winning hit TV drama series, MTV Shuga:
You just might be the next big MTV Shuga star!
