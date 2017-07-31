TOP STORIES
R2Bees Keeps Supporting My Music Career - Nanky
Meld Entertainment label act Nanky has opened up about who his inspiration as a musician comes from and to him, Mugeez of R2Bees is the one behind his passion.
In an interview with Nanky, the former lead singer of UG360 group believes coming up as a musician isn't easy, especially when you have no one in the limelight believing in your dream, however, Mugeez has been supporting his music career behind the scenes and that is still pushing him to the next level.
As an upcomer, sometimes all you need is that encouragement from someone already out there doing what you doing but we are in a world that most musicians see people like us as a threat so we hardly get the motivation that will help us do more but rather, they even turn you down when you need them most but that's all part of life. However, Mugeez from day one has been a mentor and getting close to him, he has been talking to me and believing in my talent so I'd say he is my inspiration.
When asked if we should expect a song from him and Mugeez, Nanky said yes
So Mugeez is outside the country now and I know when he comes he will jump on one of my songs so sooner or later, the world should expect me and Mugeez collaborate.
In an answer to who else he would love to work with as a feature on a song, Nanky said he has no boundaries for anyone who wants to feature him on a song, all he or she needs to do is to contact my manager Mr Louis Hammond and I will deliver my best.
Nanky also added that, Bisa Kdei is one of the musicians he is working to collaborate with.
Sometimes people think it's impossible to get to global brands/musicians like Bisa Kdei since they are difficult and expensive to get but with the few stuffs I've heard about Bisa Kdei, his life story and his love for talented musicians, I know he will jump on my song one of these days and that will be another dream come true.
Nanky was on the late night celebrity show few days ago to talk about his latest song dubbed "I Do Yawa" and plans as a musician.
The visuals for "I Do Yawa", according to sources, features his ex girlfriend Benedicta.
Watch the video below...
