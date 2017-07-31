TOP STORIES
Watch Trailer: ‘White Lie’ Featuring Nana Ama McBrown, Alaska, Too Much, Paulina Oduro, TooSweet Annan and Others Premiere At Takoradi on August 19
Positive Influence Production has assembled some of Ghana’s best and funny actors for a new movie-White Lie, which is set to premiere in Takoradi on August 19—and you cannot miss it.
The dramedy will premiere at Akroma Plaza Hotel in Takoradi, at 6pm and 8pm with some of the stars of the movie making appearances.
In the movie, a sexy class teacher Madam Elizabeth Jackson (played by Nana Ama Mcbrown) is catches the attention of lot of guys—with even the school’s gatemen (played by Too Much & Alaska ) expressing interest in her in a hilarious manner.
But Madam Elizabeth is only interested in the rich. She even despises the poor for no reason.
Eventually, Madam Elizabeth falls in love with Peter, a Canadian borga (played by Toosweet Annan) but little did she know that Peter was not what he claimed to be.
Can Madam Elizabeth’s attitude and perception match up against White Lie?
The movie also features Pualina Oduro and other talented actors.
Tickets can be purchased from Akroma Plaza Hotel, All Needs Supermarket, the Hub, Beach Fm and Spice Fm in Takoradi for just 30 GHS—you can also call 0246679372/0201109462 for your tickets.
Check out the trailer of White Lie below…
