Dr Drilla To Release ‘Asem’ Featuring Article Wan
Prolific rapper Dr drilla is set to release a new banger titled “Asem” featuring Article Wan.
On “Asem”,
Dr Drilla talks about how people gossip about other brands rather than support them to succeed in order to move the Ghanaian Music industry forward. He further advised Industry players to do more and reduce the talking by helping upcoming artistes with great talents to reach the top.
Known for his deep lyrical dexterity, the rapper tones down a bit on the usual punchlines to make the song clear enough for the grasp of the mind.
Article wan comes in with his magical voice to add more juice to the song. Asem is a local name for Problem. Being the first collaboration song to be released by Dr drilla this year, a lot has been put into the production with credit going to Article Wan.
Music News