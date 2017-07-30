TOP STORIES
Di’JaymaticUnvealsAbena Rockstar For The 4th Episode Of The Monarchy Mixtape
After a long break, The Rave Di'Jaymatic returns with yet another episode of the Monarchy Mixtape Series. Due to the long unintended silence, The Rave is planning to release a couple of episodes within a few weeks. The first of these, which features Abena Rockstar, a female Ghanaian rapper and songwriter.
Abena Rockstar, a versatile female emcee is one of a kind. Hailing from the Ashanti region of Ghana, Abena has over the years proven to be a lyrical force to reckon with. With two mixtapes to her name – Only Few Can Relate (OFCR) and MAFIA, the first female rapper to be featured on the mixtape has fully flexed her lyrical dexterity, much to the amusement of her male counterparts and music critics within the industry.
On why he featured Abena Rockstar on his mixtape, The Rave stated that via his facebook page, I first heard of her (Abena Rockstar) about a year ago on a self-titled song produced Magnom and I thought it was Missy Elliot.
Being a Missy fan during my childhood days, I became an instant fan. But after following her mixtapes from OFCR and MAFIA, I did come to the conclusion that this was no Missy Elliot, rather, what we have here is a musical and lyrical genius. The kind of female rapper that Ghana needed to give this male dominated industry a good run for their money.
She deserved to be the first female rapper on the mixtape, which mostly features songs from OFCR, MAFIA and a few other singles. Abena joins a list of future stars like Renner, CJ Biggerman& Deon Boakye who have already been featured on the 1st, 2nd and 3rd episodes of the mixtape respectively.
Download The Monarchy Mixtape 4.0 (feat Abena Rockstar)
Listen
